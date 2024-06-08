All Sections
Ukrainian President's Office discusses Ukraine's accession to Rome Statute of International Criminal Court

Ivanna KostinaSaturday, 8 June 2024, 17:09
Meeting regarding Ukraine's accession to the Rome Statute of the ICC. Photo: UPO

An inter-ministerial meeting regarding Ukraine's accession to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has been held at the Ukrainian President's Office (UPO).

Source: UPO, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The meeting, moderated by Iryna Mudra, Deputy Head of the UPO, and Andrii Kostin, Ukraine's Prosecutor General, was attended by representatives from the ministries of defence, justice, foreign and internal affairs, the Security Service, Defence Intelligence, and the National Police.

The participants discussed the need to ratify the Rome Statute to increase Ukraine's efforts to bring Russian criminals to justice, strengthen Ukraine's diplomatic position, and implement European integration and bilateral agreements.

"Participants agreed that there are no risks associated with ratification, as Ukraine has already recognised the jurisdiction of the Court. Moreover, the International Criminal Court complements national criminal justice systems, accepting cases only when national courts are unable or unwilling to ensure accountability for certain crimes," the UPO noted.

Background:

  • Notably, in August last year, Andrii Smyrnov, Deputy Head of the UPO, stated that Ukraine should only consider ratifying the Rome Statute of the ICC after winning the war against Russia.
  • The Rome Statute has been ratified by 124 states. China, India, Belarus, Türkiye and Kazakhstan, among others, have not signed or ratified it. Russia, like the United States, was a signatory to the statute but later withdrew its signature.

Subjects: International Criminal Court
