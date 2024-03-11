Judge who issued arrest warrant for Putin becomes president of International Criminal Court

The judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) elected Tomoko Akane as ICC president at a plenary session on 11 March.

Source: ICC

Quote: "Today, 11 March 2024, the judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC), in a plenary session, elected Judge Tomoko Akane as President of the Court. Judge Rosario Salvatore Aitala was elected First Vice-President and Judge Reine Alapini-Gansou Second Vice-President. The members of the Presidency are elected for a three-year term with immediate effect."

Advertisement:

Details: In her speech, Akane said she would focus on promoting dialogue between the judiciary, defence and victims' representatives, as well as strengthening dialogue with states parties and states that have not yet ratified the Rome Statute.

Background: In March 2023, Tomoko Akane issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russian Interior Ministry put Akane on the wanted list.

Support UP or become our patron!