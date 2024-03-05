All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


International Criminal Court to investigate Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, first arrest warrants issued

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 5 March 2024, 15:40
International Criminal Court to investigate Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, first arrest warrants issued
Stock photo: ICC

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for commanders of Russia's Long-Range Aviation (Sergey Kobylash) and the Russian Federation's Black Sea Fleet (Viktor Sokolov) as part of the investigation into potential Russian war crimes in Ukraine committed between 10 October 2022 and 9 March 2023.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the press service of the ICC

Details: The prosecution filed motions, which led to the issuance of both arrest warrants.

Advertisement:

The Chamber of Pre-Trial Proceedings II believes that both suspects are responsible for missile strikes launched by forces under their command against Ukraine's electricity infrastructure during this time.

 
Sergey Kobylash
 
Viktor Sokolov

Pre-Trial Chamber II also determined that the alleged strike campaign qualifies as a course of conduct involving multiple acts against a civilian population carried out in accordance with State policy, as defined in Article 7 of the Charter. There is therefore sufficient reason to believe that the suspects are also responsible for a crime against humanity consisting of "other inhumane acts […] intentionally causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or to mental or physical health," according to the relevant article of the Rome Statute.

Kobylash and Sokolov are accused of committing war crimes, which included attacking civilian objects, causing excessive accidental harm to civilians, or causing damage to civilian objects, as well as a crime against humanity, which involved committing inhumane acts.

The court stated that there are reasonable grounds to believe that they are individually criminally responsible for the aforementioned crimes, as well as that they committed them jointly and/or through other persons, gave orders to commit crimes, and/or did not exercise proper control over the forces subordinate to them.

The warrants are issued under the heading "secret" to protect witnesses and ensure the safety of the investigation. However, given that Russia continues to strike civilian targets in Ukraine, the Chamber believes that public awareness of the warrants can help prevent future crimes.

"Therefore, Pre-Trial Chamber II considers it to be in the interest of justice to authorise the Registry to publicly disclose the existence of the warrants, the name of the suspects, the crimes for which the warrants are issued, and the modes of liability," the court said.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: International Criminal Courtwar crimeswar
Advertisement:

Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video

Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk

Putin says he is ready for nuclear war against West

Putin reacts to raid in Russia's border area by Ukraine's volunteer soldiers from Russia, claiming they are foreign mercenaries

Putin again claims to be ready for peace talks but only with guarantees for Moscow

Peace plans will not work without Russia – Erdoğan

All News
International Criminal Court
Armenia ratifies Rome Statute despite Russia's anger
Brazilian president wants court to decide on Putin's arrest and not government
International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list
RECENT NEWS
14:57
EXPLAINERWhat's going on with American aid to Ukraine and chances to unlock it
14:34
Real Kalibr missiles vs HIMARS decoys. How fake weapons are used at the front
14:22
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 5
13:57
Russia continues offensive actions on eastern front, Ukraine's military chief says – photo
13:57
Coalition partners urge Scholz to change his mind on Taurus missiles for Ukraine
13:30
Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video
13:19
Poland joins Czech initiative in procuring shells for Ukraine
13:19
Putin threatens to deploy weapon systems on Finnish border because of its NATO membership again
13:17
Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk
13:06
Ukrainska Pravda enlists top Western media managers and experts for its advisory council
All News
Advertisement: