The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has reported that they have detained a group of provocateurs who were planning to incite unrest in Kyiv and seize the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament) building following Constitution Day.

Quote: "The investigation materials indicate that the group was led by a co-founder of an NGO known since 2015 for its anti-Ukrainian activities. Under the guise of holding a so-called 'veche' [a popular assembly in mediaeval Slavic countries], the criminals planned to declare the 'removal from power' of the current military and political leadership of Ukraine.

They then hoped to seize the Verkhovna Rada building and disrupt its operations."

Details: In order to gather people, the organisers planned to stage a seemingly peaceful assembly in the centre of Kyiv.

"However, most of the participants in the event were unaware of the true intentions behind the assembly, i.e. provocations. The criminals planned to spread information about the unrest in Kyiv through domestic and foreign media resources. They hoped this would destabilise the social and political situation within our country to the benefit of the Russian Federation," the SSU reported.

In order to carry out their criminal plan, the main organiser involved several accomplices – representatives of NGOs from Kyiv, Dnipro, and other regions. They communicated with each other through various messengers, and if they met, they did so in small groups of three.

The SSU disclosed the unlawful intentions of the suspects in advance, documented their subversive activities, and detained the organisers.

During searches of the provocateurs' residences, the law enforcement officers found weapons and ammunition; mobile phones, computer equipment and draft records with evidence of criminal actions.

The detainees have been charged with notices of suspicion under Articles 109.1, 109.2, and 109.3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (actions and calls for actions aimed at violent change, overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power), and it was decided to remand the accused in custody as a pre-trial restriction.

"The investigation continues to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring those responsible to justice. The perpetrators face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property," the SSU concluded.

