Saved more than 200 soldiers: combat medic and volunteer from UK killed in combat zone – photo, video

Monday, 1 July 2024, 11:07
Peter Fouché, a volunteer from UK, was killed at the contact line.PHOTO: PROJECT KONSTANTIN/FACEBOOK

Peter Fouché, a combat medic and volunteer, has been killed at the contact line. He was a UK citizen and went to Ukraine at the beginning of the full-scale war.

Source: Charity Foundation Project Konstantin

Details: Before the full-scale invasion, Peter Fouché lived in London and worked as a carpenter. Prior to that, he was a police officer.

In March 2022, Peter left his home and came to Ukraine as a volunteer. He participated in the creation of a field hospital in Brovary, later underwent medical training, and joined Ukraineʼs Territorial Defence Forces.

 
Peter Fouché
PHOTO: PROJECT KONSTANTIN/FACEBOOK

Peter Fouché was also a co-founder of the Project Konstantin charitable foundation, named after his brother-in-arms who was killed during the battle for Kherson. The foundation evacuates wounded soldiers, provides military personnel with vehicles and other necessary equipment, and conducts medical training.

In January 2024, Peter Fouché took the oath and officially joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a combat medic.

In April, the defender's 87-year-old mother, Rose Fouché, came to Kharkiv Oblast to meet her son all the way from South Africa. They hadn't seen each other for two years.

Quote from charity foundation: "Pete's unwavering dedication, endless compassion, and relentless commitment to Ukraine and her people have left an everlasting impact on the countless lives he touched.

His heroism knew no bounds. He was actively involved in saving more than 200 wounded Ukrainian soldiers, evacuating civilians from the most dangerous frontline cities, as well as bringing humanitarian aid to people in those towns and cities. Pete’s bravery and selflessness in the face of danger were nothing short of extraordinary, and his actions will forever be etched in our hearts."

Peter is survived by his 15-year-old daughter, Niköla. According to the defender, he went to Ukraine for her sake.

"I love you and want to stay with you, but you're safe. But the children who are there are not. They need protection," said Peter to his daughter before he left.

Background:

  • Serhii Cherednyk, a leading engineer at the Institute for Nuclear Research of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, was killed in action.

