Serhii Cherednyk, leading engineer of Institute for Nuclear Research of National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, killed in action

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 28 June 2024, 14:51
Serhii Cherednyk went to the front as a volunteer and served in the National Guard. Serhii Cherednyk went to the front as a volunteer and served in the National Guard. Photo: DEPOSITPHOTOS

Serhii Cherednyk, 59, a leading engineer at the Institute for Nuclear Research, has been killed while performing a combat mission in Donetsk Oblast. 

Source: National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine 

Details: He went to the front as a volunteer and served in the National Guard.  

Serhii Cherednyk was born on 24 June 1965 in Zhytomyr. He graduated from the Kyiv Polytechnic Institute with a degree in optics and optoelectronic instrumentation. 

He had been working at the Institute for Nuclear Research of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine since October 2013. 

 
Serhii Cherednyk was killed in action
National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine 

"The scientific community has lost an excellent specialist in nuclear electronics and charged particle beam physics, a talented engineer who, together with his colleagues, developed, commissioned and maintained the U-240 accelerator ion source for many years, which was necessary for scientific research. 

Extremely hard-working and always determined in his choice, Serhii Cherednyk was a sensitive and kind person, a true patriot of Ukraine who had a clear life position and a sense of dignity and duty to his homeland," the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine said. 

Serhii Cherednyk died on 28 May. The hero was buried at the Lisove (Forest) Cemetery in Kyiv on 7 June 2024.

