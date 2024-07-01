All Sections
Russia raises gas tariffs to highest level in 11 years to save energy giant Gazprom

Economichna PravdaMonday, 1 July 2024, 13:30
Russia raises gas tariffs to highest level in 11 years to save energy giant Gazprom
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russian government has implemented the highest gas tariff increase in 11 years to bolster Gazprom's budget after the energy giant experienced a record net loss last year.

Source: a decree issued by the Russian government

Details: The decree states that effective 1 July, regulated gas prices for all categories of consumers will rise by 11.2%.

It is noted, however, that at the same time, overall payments for housing and utilities services have risen by 9.8%, and distribution companies supplying electricity, water and gas have increased their tariffs for all categories of consumers by 9.1%.

This means that Russian citizens will be paying 20% more for gas over the next two years, and that gas prices will have increased by 34% since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Gas prices in Russia have never risen so rapidly in recent years.

The last surge in gas tariffs – 15% in one year – occurred in 2013.

However, a significant deterioration in Gazprom's finances has prompted the Russian authorities to increase the burden on consumers in 2024.

Background: 

  • In 2027, Russia and China will open the Far Eastern pipeline route so that Beijing can receive more gas from Moscow.
  • Russia's energy giant Gazprom has suffered its worst losses in 25 years, but the Kremlin is set to tax it even more.
  • At the annual general meeting, Gazprom's shareholders decided not to declare or pay dividends for 2023, the holding company said in a statement.

