All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia plans to become largest gas supplier to China

Economichna PravdaFriday, 28 June 2024, 16:37

In 2027, Russia and China will open the Far Eastern route to receive more gas from Russia.

Source: Russian Interfax news agency

Details: Gas delivery via the Far Eastern route to China will begin in two and a half years, in 2027.

Advertisement:

Quote: "In 2027, the Far Eastern route will be launched with a capacity of 10 billion cubic metres of gas per year. With the Power of Siberia and the Far Eastern route reaching full capacity, Russia will become the largest gas supplier to China," said Alexei Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Board.

He also noted that Gazprom is gradually increasing supplies through the Power of Siberia and that the pipeline will reach its target export capacity of 38 billion cubic metres of gas per year next year.

It is noted that China will remain the leader in gas consumption growth in the world. Some experts, including Russian and Chinese, say that gas consumption in China will double by the middle of the century.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Gazprom's shareholders at the annual general meeting decided not to declare or pay dividends for 2023, the holding company said in a statement.
  • Finnish state-owned gas supply company Gasum will no longer purchase liquefied natural gas from Russia. This decision was made after the introduction of the 14th package of EU sanctions.
  •  The Arbitration Court of St Petersburg has banned French company Engie S.A. from continuing arbitration proceedings against Gazprom Export at the International Court of Arbitration at the International Chamber of Commerce.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv

Zelenskyy denies President's Office Head Yermak "has too much power": He does what I tell him to do

Zelenskyy explains challenging frontline situation: 14 Ukrainian reserve brigades are unarmed

Ukrainian forces rescue marine from occupation after over a year in captivity – video

Ukrainian President's Office denies Zelenskyy interview with Tucker Carlson

US State Department: Ukraine to be offered "concrete steps" to NATO membership

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Why Orbán came to Kyiv and what he agreed on with Zelenskyy
18:25
Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv
18:11
updatedPutin says he will not cease fire in Ukraine: peace through mediators and Ukrainian Parliament not good enough for him
18:08
Russian drone attacks civilian in Kherson Oblast
17:31
"For the first time in the world": Ukrainian surgeons perform unique heart surgery on Ukrainian defender
17:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister praises appointment of Estonian PM as EU diplomacy chief
17:04
Russians target Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person and wounding 7 others, including 10-year-old child – photo
16:58
Almost half a million museum exhibits evacuated due to war in Ukraine
16:40
EXPLAINERWhat is known about future head of EU diplomacy and why she "eats Russians for breakfast"
16:26
Russian Parliament adopts law obliging MPs and senators to approve trips abroad
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: