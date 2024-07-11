Russians drop explosives on Ukrainian fire vehicle – photos

On 11 July, Russian military used a drone to dump explosives on a fire vehicle while the Ukrainian rescuers were extinguishing a fire in the Bilozerka territorial hromada of Kherson Oblast (hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories).

Source: the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Due to enemy attack, a fire started in the Bilozerka territorial hromada. While the fire was being extinguished, an explosive device was dropped from a drone onto the firefighters’ truck."

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: It is reported that rescuers were able to get to a safe location. There were no injuries amongst them.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

During the day, emergency workers extinguished 31 fires sparked by Russian bombardment, including residential, outbuilding, and non-residential buildings, as well as cars and warehouses.

