Rospatent (the Russian Federal Service for Intellectual Property) has issued a certificate of "exclusive right" to the Melitopol Cherry brand in favour of the occupation administration of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: Russian news agency TASS

Quote: "The Federal Service for Intellectual Property has issued the first certificate of exclusive right to a regional brand. This was for the Melitopol Cherry geographical indication."

Long before that, in 2020, Melitopol sweet cherries received the official title of a geographical brand in Ukraine. The Association of Melitopol Cherry Producers filed the application for registration of the geographical indication in December 2019.

