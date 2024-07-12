Russia loses over 1,000 soldiers and almost 200 pieces of equipment
Friday, 12 July 2024, 07:22
Russian forces have lost 1,030 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as 48 artillery systems and 23 armoured combat vehicles over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 12 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 556,650 (+1,030) military personnel;
- 8,191 (+9) tanks;
- 15,755 (+23) armoured combat vehicles;
- 15,158 (+48) artillery systems;
- 1,119 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 888 (+2) air defence systems;
- 361 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 12,035 (+26) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,397 (+5) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 20,409 (+84) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,543 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
