Russia loses over 1,000 soldiers and almost 200 pieces of equipment

Ukrainian soldiers firing from MRLS. photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces have lost 1,030 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as 48 artillery systems and 23 armoured combat vehicles over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 12 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 556,650 (+1,030) military personnel;

8,191 (+9) tanks;

15,755 (+23) armoured combat vehicles;

15,158 (+48) artillery systems;

1,119 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

888 (+2) air defence systems;

361 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

12,035 (+26) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,397 (+5) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

20,409 (+84) vehicles and tankers;

2,543 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

