Ihor Voronka, principal singer with Ukraine's Dumka Capella, killed in action

Ihor Voronka, a principal singer with the Dumka National Academic Choral Capella, Honoured Artist of Ukraine, opera singer and actor, has been killed in action.

His wife, Maryna Raievska, shared the tragic news of Ihor's death on Facebook.

"It is with great sadness that I want to let you know that I have received news from my husband's brothers-in-arms concerning his death on the battlefield on the evening of 6 July. We are currently unable to arrange the funeral or obtain official documents regarding his death, as the territory is occupied. Therefore, he is officially listed as missing," she said.

"I'm writing this, but I still can't believe it... We have lost a wonderful husband, father and friend. He will always remain in our hearts. Thank you all for your support and kind words at this difficult time," she added.

Ihor Voronka Photo: Open Opera Ukraine

Mykola Trofimov, director of the Dumka National Capella, reacted to the news of Voronka's death: "A disaster has befallen our house... It is with deep sorrow that we announce the heroic death of Ihor Voronka, leading artist of the Dumka Capella, a person of extraordinary talent and an Honoured Artist of Ukraine, for the sake of Ukraine's independence."

Open Opera Ukraine, an arts platform whose projects the musician had taken part in, also announced his death.

"We have lost an exceptionally talented musician and actor. Ihor has been part of the team in our pursuits and experiments since the first opera production in 2017, always ready for new experiences and collaborations. The pain is indescribable. Our sincere condolences go out to his family and friends. May he rest in peace," they said.

Ihor Voronka playing the role of an evil sorcerer. Photo: Open Opera Ukraine

Halyna Hryhorenko, Ukraine's former Deputy Minister of Culture, also shared her memories of the deceased.

"As I was writing this post, I was looking through photos and memories, thinking how much more could have been. Ihor Voronka was so easy to talk to, always ready for stage action — whether as the Sorcerer, the formidable yet gentle Polyphemus, or a cheerful English drunk. Emma Kirkby even chose English catches specifically for Ihor which matched his bass voice perfectly. The loss is incomprehensible," she said.

