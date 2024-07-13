All Sections
Zelenskyy asks US governors to cooperate with Ukrainian oblasts

Khrystyna Bondarieva Saturday, 13 July 2024, 12:43
Stock Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the annual meeting of the National Governors Association during his visit to the United States and met with American state leaders in Salt Lake City.

Source: press service of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stressed Ukraine's need for bomb shelters for educational institutions, air defence and electricity generation and called on US governors to develop regional cooperation with Ukrainian oblasts.

Quote from Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "We are grateful for the humanitarian aid and housing, especially for the people who lost their homes due to the attacks. They lost their homes, and so they needed to restore them or rebuild them from scratch to rebuild their lives. So we are grateful to your business."

During the meeting, the parties also discussed cooperation at the level of defence companies and the reconstruction of Ukrainian schools and hospitals.

Zelenskyy spoke about the situation on the battlefield, Russia's daily terror against Ukrainian civilian objects, and critical and energy infrastructure, including the missile attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital.

Quote from Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "You should know that Russia attacks our schools, universities, and hospitals every day. That is why the NATO summit was so important: to strengthen our air defence. We are grateful to America and other partners. And the decision to transfer several additional defence systems is crucial for us."

