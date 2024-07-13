Three employees of Metinvest mining and metal company killed in Russian attack on Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast

The aftermath of the 12 July Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces struck the centre of Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, on 12 July, claiming the lives of three employees of the Pokrovskvuhillia (Pokrovske Coal) plant owned by Metinvest, a Ukrainian mining and metal company.

Source: press service of Metinvest

Details: Metinvest said the Pokrovskvuhillia employees were on a bus owned by the Sviato-Varvarynska concentrator plant when the bus came under fire. Three workers were killed.

Advertisement:

In addition, three other workers sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity. They were all immediately taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Background: At least 5 people were killed and over 10 people injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 12 July.

Support UP or become our patron!