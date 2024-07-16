All Sections
Ukrainian agricultural company Nibulon ready to build military ships

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 16 July 2024, 12:49
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Andrii Vadaturskyi, the owner of the agricultural company Nibulon, said that the company is ready to produce military ships under a corresponding order in addition to civilian ones.

Source: Andrii Vadaturskyi in an interview with Ekonomichna Pravda

"We are ready to produce any vessels for any purpose. Ukraine has almost no fleet; only tugboats perform service functions in ports," Vadaturskyi said, adding that the company is ready to produce military ships, if they are ordered.

In his opinion, Ukraine must have a modern fleet to protect its ports and increase its economic interests in the Black Sea.

Quote from Vadaturskyi: "We can calculate how much Ukraine has lost due to the blockade of seaports. And wouldn't it be better to spend a tenth of that [sum] on building a fleet that could protect the ports from such things?"

Background:

The Ukrainian agricultural company Nibulon refused to declare bankruptcy, believing it would be unfair to the creditors who trusted the company.

