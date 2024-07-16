Russia sends group of priests to occupied territories of Ukraine to "support" injured Russian soldiers

The priests of the Russian Orthodox Church were sent to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to "support" injured Russian soldiers. Photo: LunaMarina/DepositPhotos

The Kremlin has sent the priests of the Russian Orthodox Church to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine allegedly so they can support Russian soldiers who were injured and hospitalised. In reality they will urge them to come back to the combat zone and continue waging the war against Ukraine.

Source: National Resistance Center of Ukraine

Quote: "The [priests] will also hold services in churches for locals, where they will campaign for support for the war and shift responsibility for it to the victim, Ukraine."

The Resistance Center once again stresses: cooperation with the Russians is a serious crime, and the perpetrators will face criminal responsibility.

Civilians can report collaborationists or crimes committed by the Russians through an anonymous chat bot.

Earlier it was revealed that the Russians try to make Ukrainian children in the occupied territories of Ukraine into Russian "patriots".

Moreover, recently the occupying authorities in Crimea organised the Women as Peacemakers forum for female residents of the occupied Ukrainian territories. At the event the idea of women's service to "God, family and Motherland" was promoted.

