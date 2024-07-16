Ukrainian authorities present worst-case scenario of destruction of Kyiv and Kaniv hydroelectric power plants

It is next to impossible to destroy the Kaniv and Kyiv hydroelectric power plants from the outside but according to the worst-case scenario, the flooding will be minimal, and there will be a temporary interruption in power generation and fresh water supply.

Source: Ihor Syrota, head of Ukrhydroenergo, a company which administers many major hydroelectric power plants, in an interview for Forbes

Details: Syrota is convinced that the Russian authorities are simply intimidating Ukrainians with the claims about their plans to destroy the Kyiv and Kaniv hydroelectric power plants.

Quote: "Our power plants are well-protected. It is practically impossible to destroy the largest Ukrainian hydroelectric power plants. It is possible only by dropping several aerial bombs on them – for that to happen, the Russians would have to enter the Ukrainian airspace on aircraft."

The Kyiv and Kaniv hydroelectric power plants are located in the centre of Ukraine, far from the combat zone, so Syrota believes that the Russian aircraft is unlikely to approach them: "This is a very unlikely scenario".

The Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant was blown up by the Russians from inside – they brought hundreds of kilograms of explosives there, Syrota noted.

Meanwhile, in the worst-case scenario the cellars in some districts of the city of Kyiv, adjacent to the Dnipro River, may be flooded. Moreover, power generation and fresh water supply will also be interrupted for some time.

"Even if the Russians destroyed the Kyiv dams, the consequences would not have been similar to the aftermath of the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in Kherson Oblast. The Kyiv and Kaniv reservoirs are almost six times smaller than the Kakhovka one," – Syrota added.

Background:

Maria Zakharova, representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, claimed on 12 July within the disinformation campaign that Ukraine was allegedly preparing the destruction of the dams of the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant and the Kaniv reservoir in order to blame Russia for it.

