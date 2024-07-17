All Sections
Сat who saved its owner's life before missile strike rescued from rubble of apartment building in Myrnohrad

Wednesday, 17 July 2024, 10:44
Сat who saved its owner's life before missile strike rescued from rubble of apartment building in Myrnohrad
Cat who saved the life of its owner was rescued from the rubble of an apartment building in Myrnohrad. Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on Facebook

Rescue workers pulled a cat out of the rubble of an apartment building in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, after it was hit by a Russian missile.

The cat had saved the life of its owner by meowing before the attack.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Details: The woman said the cat started meowing loudly and persistently calling her to another room a few minutes before the attack.

The missile did not destroy this part of the apartment.

Rescue workers found the animal during the search operations. The cat stayed under the rubble for almost a day, fortunately unharmed.

The rescue workers handed the cat over to its owner.

Background: The Ukrainian military has found a dog guarding the ruins of his house in Lyman, Donetsk Oblast.

