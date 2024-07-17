All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia strikes fields with FPV drones to burn crops of Ukrainian farmers

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 17 July 2024, 12:43
Russia strikes fields with FPV drones to burn crops of Ukrainian farmers
Stock Photo: Getty Images

In southern Ukraine, farmers are losing dozens of hectares of crops as a result of arson attacks by the Russian army.

Source: Denys Marchuk, Deputy Chairman of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council, at a briefing

Details: With the start of the harvest season, the Russian army began to deliberately strike Ukrainian fields with FPV drones to burn the crops.

Advertisement:

Quote: "In Kherson Oblast, there are a lot of cases when Russians launch FPV drones to deliberately burn crops. And people who have cleared their land of mines, small areas of 100, 200, 400 hectares, lose 20, 30 hectares at a time. This is a huge amount of money because it is borrowed money, and they wanted to pay back the loans and plan their business life accordingly," Marchuk said.

He said that since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's agricultural infrastructure has suffered losses of more than US$50 billion.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Due to the record drought in the southern oblasts of Ukraine, wheat and barley yields may decrease by 5-7% compared to last year.
  • Ukraine has harvested about 100,000 tonnes of various crops so far into 2024.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos

Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video

Ukraine can't join EU without resolving Volyn tragedy issue – Polish Defence Minister

Russians set up new military base 200 km from front line

Ukraine's Security Service detains former journalist who called for armed protest against mobilisation

Yacht of Ukrainian oligarch close to Putin indefinitely frozen in Croatia

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:38
Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos
09:02
Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video
08:58
Air-raid warning issued on Romanian side of Danube due to Russian attack on Ukrainian ports
08:55
Ukraine's air defence destroys 17 of 23 Russian Shahed drones on 24 July
08:31
Total of 150 combat clashes over past day, with most attacks occurring on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:23
Russians attack Odesa Oblast with Shahed drones, damaging port infrastructure and house: 3 people injured– photos
07:47
Russians hit Kherson overnight, killing elderly woman
07:33
Russia has lost 570,000 soldiers
06:42
China should hear about war directly from Ukraine – US State Department spokesman
06:08
ISW analyses proposal by Russian Duma to punish Russian soldiers for using personal devices
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: