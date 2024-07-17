Russia strikes fields with FPV drones to burn crops of Ukrainian farmers

In southern Ukraine, farmers are losing dozens of hectares of crops as a result of arson attacks by the Russian army.

Source: Denys Marchuk, Deputy Chairman of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council, at a briefing

Details: With the start of the harvest season, the Russian army began to deliberately strike Ukrainian fields with FPV drones to burn the crops.

Quote: "In Kherson Oblast, there are a lot of cases when Russians launch FPV drones to deliberately burn crops. And people who have cleared their land of mines, small areas of 100, 200, 400 hectares, lose 20, 30 hectares at a time. This is a huge amount of money because it is borrowed money, and they wanted to pay back the loans and plan their business life accordingly," Marchuk said.

He said that since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's agricultural infrastructure has suffered losses of more than US$50 billion.

Background:

Due to the record drought in the southern oblasts of Ukraine, wheat and barley yields may decrease by 5-7% compared to last year.

Ukraine has harvested about 100,000 tonnes of various crops so far into 2024.

