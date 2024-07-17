Ombudsman appeals to Red Cross to return bodies of teenagers tortured in Berdiansk

The ombudsman appeals to ICRC to facilitate the return of the bodies of tortured Berdiansk teenagers. Source: Lubinets on Telegram

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada (Parliamentary) Commissioner for Human Rights, has appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross to assist in repatriating the bodies of the teenagers from Berdiansk, Tihran Ohannisian and Mykyta Khanhanov, who were tortured and killed by the Russians, to their families. The Russians intend to bury them in secret, refusing to hand them over to the Ukrainian side.

Source: Lubinets on Telegram

In May 2023, 16-year-olds Tihran Ohannisian and Mykyta Khanhanov from the occupied Berdiansk were accused by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation of allegedly preparing sabotage on the railway. They faced imprisonment ranging from 10 to 20 years.

Advertisement:

Human rights activists say Tihran was interrogated and tortured harshly for five days. He was pressured to confess during this time.

Quote: "As soon as I received this information, I immediately contacted the Russian side to provide all the information about the teenagers and return them home. The European Parliament adopted a resolution regarding Tihran Ohannisian and Mykyta Khanhanov, demanding that the occupiers release them from captivity.

Nevertheless, on 24 June 2023, Russian occupiers in Berdiansk killed the Ukrainian teenagers! They were executed extrajudicially!" stated Lubinets.

Advertisement:

The ombudsman said the Russians refuse to return the boys' bodies to their parents or to the Ukrainian side and plan to bury them secretly.

"I have appealed to the ICRC demanding that they fulfil their mandate and allow the families to bury their children. The ICRC is the only international organisation with access rights to the territory of Ukraine. It is their responsibility to facilitate the repatriation of bodies and resolve such situations!

The impunity of Russia and the inaction of responsible international organisations have led to the occupiers not only refusing to release the boys from captivity but also, contrary to all norms, killing them! And now they are denying them a dignified burial," Lubinets emphasised.

Background: Human rights activists reported that the Russians are torturing Ukrainians in all occupied territories. Beating and applying electric shock are most commonly used methods of torture.

Support UP or become our patron!