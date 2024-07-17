All Sections
New UK government announces programme, pledging to continue support for Ukraine

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 17 July 2024, 15:49
New UK government announces programme, pledging to continue support for Ukraine
King Charles III. Stock photo: Getty Images

King Charles III delivered a speech on Wednesday, 17 July outlining the new Labour government's legislative programme. The King’s speech also mentioned Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; website of the UK government

Details: In the foreign policy section of the King’s speech, which sets out the new UK government’s plans, Charles III stressed that London's "commitment to NATO will remain unshakeable" and that it will ensure a "strong defence".

"My Government will continue to give its full support to Ukraine and its people and it will endeavour to play a leading role in providing Ukraine with a clear path to NATO membership," the King added.

In addition, Charles III said the Labour government would "seek to reset the relationship with European partners and work to improve the United Kingdom’s trade and investment relationship with the European Union".

The cabinet appointed by Keir Starmer, the newly elected UK Prime Minister, will also seek to secure "long term peace and security in the Middle East" based on a two-state solution – that is, the existence of "a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state".

Background

  • David Lammy, the new UK Foreign Secretary, has confirmed that the previous Conservative government’s plans to support Ukraine, including funding, remain in place.
  • Lammy has also said that the government is considering Ukraine's request for authorisation to use Storm Shadow cruise missiles to strike deep into Russian territory.

Subjects: UKaid for Ukraine
