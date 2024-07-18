UK intelligence analyses Russia's intentions to block YouTube

UK Defence Intelligence has released a review analysing restrictions on the use of digital telecommunications in Russia, including the possible blocking of YouTube.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 18 July on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Anton Nemkin, a member of Russia's State Duma (the lower chamber of the Russian parliament), said in an interview on 12 July that the Russian authorities had started slowing down WhatsApp traffic, publicly explaining that the app could be used by extremist groups.

As defined by the Russian government, this likely also includes restricting the ability of opposition activists and those opposing the war in Ukraine to organise and communicate, UK Defence Intelligence added.

Separately, Russian independent media outlets reported on 12 July that disruptions to the YouTube video platform were caused by the Russian government's deliberate traffic slowdown.

Russia's Presidential Administration is reportedly likely to completely block YouTube in Russia in September 2024.

UK Defence Intelligence noted that similar to the recent shutdown of independent media organisations and restrictions on other secure communications, these measures accelerate a long-term trend of increasing state control over media and information access in Russia.

The restrictions on social media are likely aimed at ensuring that the Russian population has access to only those media outlets that disseminate pro-government narratives.

"By restricting more secure means of private communication, government surveillance of potential dissenters will be easier, and will create a climate of fear and self-censorship among those who might be critical of the regime," the review says.

