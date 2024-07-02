All Sections
Russian court "arrests" former Ukrainian Prime Minister Hroisman and Foreign Minister Klimkin

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 2 July 2024, 13:06
Russian court arrests former Ukrainian Prime Minister Hroisman and Foreign Minister Klimkin
Volodymyr Hroisman. Photo: Facebook

A Russian court has arrested former Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Hroisman (2016-2019) and Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin (2014-2019) in absentia for 2 months.

Source: the report of the Basmanny District Court of Moscow

Details: The court also imposed the same "preventive measure" on former Ukrainian Finance Minister Oleksandr Shlapak and Armed Forces Lieutenant General Ihor Dovhan. The Russians accuse all four of "using prohibited means and methods of warfare".

Background:

  • Russian courts regularly charge, "arrest" and "convict" Ukrainian political and media figures.
  • In June, the Russians in Crimea reported new thefts of Ukrainian real estate, including, according to them, the assets of former Prime Minister Arsenii Yatseniuk and the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest winner Susana Dzhamaladinova, better known as Jamala, as well as the assets of Kyivmiskbud.

Support UP or become our patron!

