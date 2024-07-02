Zelenskyy mentions "good prospects" after meeting with head of Foreign Intelligence Service

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken of "good prospects" following a meeting with Oleh Ivashchenko, the head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "The head of external intelligence has presented his report. We discussed the current threats and the opportunities that we can make use of. There are some good prospects."

Details: Zelenskyy also reported on the measures being taken to protect energy facilities, such as active defence and radio-electronic warfare, and on rebuilding and Ukraine’s cooperation with European partners to expand electricity imports. "We are currently determining the amount of imports coordinated with the EU, and I’m grateful to all our neighbours for this assistance."

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is doing all it can to increase electricity imports, and that this had to be a European decision. The officials concerned are working on an agreement.

Zelenskyy ordered Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, who is currently visiting the US, to obtain specific information as to when the supplementary Patriot systems that Ukraine’s partners have agreed to send would be delivered.

