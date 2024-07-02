All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy mentions "good prospects" after meeting with head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Tuesday, 2 July 2024, 18:54
Zelenskyy mentions good prospects after meeting with head of Foreign Intelligence Service
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken of "good prospects" following a meeting with Oleh Ivashchenko, the head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "The head of external intelligence has presented his report. We discussed the current threats and the opportunities that we can make use of. There are some good prospects."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy also reported on the measures being taken to protect energy facilities, such as active defence and radio-electronic warfare, and on rebuilding and Ukraine’s cooperation with European partners to expand electricity imports. "We are currently determining the amount of imports coordinated with the EU, and I’m grateful to all our neighbours for this assistance."

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is doing all it can to increase electricity imports, and that this had to be a European decision. The officials concerned are working on an agreement.

Zelenskyy ordered Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, who is currently visiting the US, to obtain specific information as to when the supplementary Patriot systems that Ukraine’s partners have agreed to send would be delivered.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!        

Subjects: ZelenskyyUkraine
Advertisement:

US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

All News
Zelenskyy
Orbán asks Zelenskyy for ceasefire with Russia, is "grateful for his frank opinion"
Orbán promises to open and fund first Ukrainian school in Hungary
Ukraine and Hungary prepare agreement on bilateral relations
RECENT NEWS
08:15
NATO summit draft resolution highlights irreversibility of Ukraine's accession – CNN
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:55
US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
02:20
Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: