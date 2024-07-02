Confidence in Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dropped in several European countries and the United States compared to last year.

Source: Pew Research Center survey data released on 2 July, as reported by European Pravda

Details: More than two years after Russia invaded Ukraine, Zelenskyy's popularity rating is mixed in the 35 NATO and non-NATO countries polled. On average, 40% of adults in these nations feel Zelenskyy will do the right thing regarding world affairs, while 46% disagree.

There are only seven countries in the survey where the majority of citizens are confident in Zelenskyy’s ability to navigate international affairs. Confidence in him has dropped significantly across several countries in Europe and North America.

In Europe, confidence in the Ukrainian president varies greatly by country. In Sweden, where confidence in the Ukrainian president is highest, eight out of ten people have confidence in Zelenskyy; in Hungary, roughly the same proportion of people do not.

Many countries have seen confidence in Zelenskyy fall dramatically since 2023. The biggest drop was in Poland, where confidence in him has fallen by 22 percentage points since last year.

Confidence in Zelenskyy has decreased by 7 points in the Netherlands, Germany, Spain and France, and by 6 points in Sweden.

In numerous places, a fifth or more of the population expressed no opinion on Zelenskyy. This is true of 45% of India's adult population.

It was reported earlier that of the four Visegrad countries (Czechia, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia), people in Czechia are the least supportive of Ukraine's fast-track membership of the European Union.

Another survey found that half of Hungary's population is opposed to the EU sending any aid to Ukraine at all.

