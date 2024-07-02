Percentage of those supporting greater military assistance to Ukraine grows in US

Almost a quarter of Americans believe that the United States does not provide enough military assistance to Ukraine, and this share has increased since November last year.

Source: European Pravda, Pew Research Centre poll data, released on 2 July

Details: Approximately a quarter of interviewed Americans (24%) believe that the United States does not provide enough assistance to Ukraine, compared to 18% in November 2023, when the poll was conducted last time.

However, even more Americans (31%) believe that the United States provides too much assistance, and 25% believe that it provides enough assistance.

The United States appears to be the only place where there are significant ideological differences on this issue: 51% of Americans who identify as right-wing believe that the US provides too much support to Ukraine, compared to 13% of those who hold left-wing views.

Polls similar to the one in the US were conducted in Hungary, Türkiye and Poland.

The most common opinion in Hungary and Turkey is that their countries provide approximately enough support to Ukraine (61% and 46% respectively).

Opinions in Poland are split: almost equal shares of those polled believe that their country provides too much (44%) or enough (45%) assistance to Ukraine. Only 6% believe that Poland provides insufficient amounts of assistance to Ukraine.

Additionally, the Pew Research Centre poll found that the trust of people in a number of European countries and the United States in the Ukrainian president has decreased compared to last year.

Another poll showed earlier that half of Hungarians stand against the EU providing any assistance to Ukraine.

