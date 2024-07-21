All Sections
Latvia to send medical products to Ukraine for Okhmatdyt hospital

Andriy SyniavskyiSunday, 21 July 2024, 20:33
Latvia to send medical products to Ukraine for Okhmatdyt hospital
Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital in Kyiv. Photo: Telegram of Zelenskyy

Latvia intends to send medical products for the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in the city of Kyiv which was destroyed in a Russian missile attack.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Delfi media outlet

Details: The Ministry of Health of Latvia on 18 July received a letter from Ukraine’s Health Ministry about the support Ukraine needs.

Riga is preparing to send bandages, adhesive tape, tourniquets, needles, syringes, and different antibiotics to Ukraine.

The aid may be allocated from state financial reserves of the Latvian healthcare sector.

Earlier it was reported that Latvia was planning to allocate €100,000 to support the operation of Ukrainian medical facilities.

At the same time, the Assistance Fund of the Tallinn Children’s Hospital raised €60,000 in donations from the residents of Estonia for the rebuilding of the Okhmatdyt hospital destroyed in a Russian attack.

Before that it was revealed that Germany would supply Ukraine with €10 million for the rebuilding of the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital.

Lithuania transferred €1 million to Ukraine for the rebuilding of Okhmatdyt.

