Latvian government will allocate €100,000 to fund Ukrainian medical institutions

On 16 July, the Latvian government approved the allocation of €100,000 to support Ukrainian medical facilities.

Details: The approved legislation authorises the Latvian Foreign Ministry to make a contribution on behalf of Latvia to support the work of Ukrainian medical facilities.

The funds will be spent on rebuilding facilities and supplying medical equipment, as well as on their operation and treatment for patients.

The Ministry of Health of Latvia, jointly with its Ukrainian counterparts and the two embassies, is also gathering information on the medicines, medical products and equipment that are urgently needed and working on organising the next shipment of donations for Ukrainian medical institutions.

A few days ago, Latvia transferred €1 million for the rebuilding of the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in Kyiv.

Rémi Duflot, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation in Ukraine, said that the EU would help Ukraine to rebuild Okhmatdyt.

