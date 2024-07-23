Substations in Sumy Oblast hit by power outages following drone attack on energy facility

Russia has launched a drone attack on an energy facility in Sumy Oblast, causing power outages at several substations and affecting consumers in both Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts.

Source: Ukraine’s Energy Ministry

The report indicates that some consumers have been partially reconnected using backup systems. In Chernihiv Oblast, the attack on an overhead power line caused simultaneous power outages in six settlements.

In Donetsk Oblast, a high-voltage overhead line was disabled by the fighting, leading to the blackout of a substation and the household consumers connected to it. Power has been restored to these consumers.

Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s largest power company, reported that a total of 503 settlements are fully or partially without power due to combat actions and other reasons.

There are also power outages in Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Kherson oblasts due to the fighting.

Due to the increased output from solar power stations, one blackout queue will be cancelled in Lviv, Zakarpattia, Volyn, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson oblasts until 14:00. From 14:00 to 24:00, three queues of rolling blackouts will remain in effect [Ukrenergo defines a "queue" as a group of consumers and businesses using a specific amount of megawatts. The Dispatch Centre sets the number of queues needed across oblasts to address energy deficits. Critical infrastructure and industrial companies that import over 80% of their energy cannot be disconnected, according to a Ukrainian Cabinet resolution – ed.]

