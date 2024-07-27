Ukrainian women advance to final in quadruple sculls at rowing

Ukraine has reached the final in the women's quadruple sculls at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Details: The Ukrainian team, consisting of Yevheniia Dovhodko, Kateryna Dudchenko, Daryna Verkhohliad and Anastasiia Kozhenkova, finished second in the first qualifying heat. The Dutch team won the qualifying round.

Yevheniia Dovhodko replaced Nataliia Dovhodko in the quadruple sculls. Nataliia, along with Anastasiia Kozhenkova, won gold at the 2012 London Olympics.

The final in the women's quadruple sculls at the 2024 Games will take place on Wednesday, 31 July.

Background: The world’s main sporting event, held every four years, will take place in Paris from 26 July to 11 August. Ukraine will be represented by 140 athletes at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, competing in 25 sports. However, there are only 124 licences, making this the smallest Ukrainian representation in the history of the summer Games since Ukraine began competing as an independent nation in 1996.

