Most Europeans support more military assistance to Ukraine

Most Europeans support increasing military support for Ukraine, although the opposite opinion prevails in some countries.

Source: the results of a survey commissioned by the European Council on Foreign Relations and conducted in 15 countries, including Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In most countries, over 50% of respondents, or a higher proportion compared to other options, support increasing arms and ammunition supplies to Ukraine, which, therefore, forms the basis for relevant decisions by the leaders of these nations.

The opposite opinion prevails only in three EU countries – Greece, Bulgaria and Italy. These countries also have the highest proportion of those who believe that Western partners should push Ukraine to engage in peace talks.

At the same time, the vast majority of respondents in all countries oppose the potential sending of their troops to Ukraine to take part in hostilities.

In most of the countries surveyed, the prevailing belief is that the war will conclude with peace agreements. The belief in Ukraine's victory is predominant in only one country, apart from Ukraine itself.

A recent poll in the United States showed an increase in the number of people who support more military assistance to Ukraine.

