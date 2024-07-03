Civilian killed in Russian drone attack in Zaporizhzhia Oblast 

A civilian has been killed in a Russian strike on the village of Novopavlivka, Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A 36-year-old man has been killed by the Russians in the village of Novopavlivka, Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Advertisement:

The invaders launched a drone attack near a residential building. They hit a civilian. The man died on the spot from his injuries."

Background:

On the morning of 3 July, the Russians attacked Dnipro. Explosions were heard throughout the city, and a shopping centre was damaged. As of 13:30, at least five people are known to have been killed and 47 injured.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!