Russian attack on Dnipro: number of casualties rises to 53, four of them in critical condition – video

Five people have been killed and 53 injured, with four of them in a critical condition, as a result of a Russian strike on the city of Dnipro.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Facebook; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Zelenskyy: "More Russian terrorist strikes against our city. So far five people are known to have been killed. My condolences go out to their families and friends. Thirty-four people were injured, including a child."

Details: The president said units of the State Emergency Service were at the scene.

"This Russian terror can only be stopped by two things – modern air defence systems and the long range of our weapons. The world can protect lives, and this requires determination from leaders. Determination that can and must make safety from terror the norm again," Zelenskyy concluded.

Update: Lysak said 39 people had been injured in the attack on Dnipro. A few minutes later, he reported 47 casualties.

Update: At 18:30, Lysak specified, based on updated information, that 53 people have been injured in Dnipro. Four of them are in a critical condition.

Background:

On the morning of 3 July, the Russians attacked Dnipro. Explosions rang out in the city; a shopping centre was damaged. It was reported that at least four people had been killed and 34 injured.

The Air Force later clarified that the Russians had struck Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with three Iskander-K surface-to-surface cruise missiles, four Kh-59 missiles, and five Shahed attack UAVs. Ukrainian air defence units had shot down 11 aerial targets: one Iskander-K cruise missile, four Kh-59 aircraft-launched missiles, five Shahed-131/136 loitering munitions, and one Orlan-10 UAV.

