All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Manufacturer of Milka chocolate and Oreo classifies information about income in Russia – B4Ukraine

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 30 July 2024, 12:50
Manufacturer of Milka chocolate and Oreo classifies information about income in Russia – B4Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

American company Mondelez International, the manufacturer of Oreo, Milka, Toblerone, Barny, Tuc and other chocolates and biscuits, has decided not to make financial reports of its Russian business for 2023 public.

Source: the B4Ukraine coalition

"The decision not to reveal the information (like Nestle and Mars do) demonstrates an attempt of the giants of consumer products to prevent a further reputational collapse connected with their refusal to exit the market of the aggressor state," B4Ukraine stated.

Advertisement:

The snack foods giant Mondelez International promised to make its business in Russia "autonomous with a self-sufficient supply chain" by the end of 2023.

"Despite the promises to reduce its activity in Russia and our numerous attempts to engage the management of the company in dialogue, Mondelez keeps extending its Russian business, some indicators show," B4Ukraine revealed.

For instance, the firm sold 9,800 tonnes of the Milka chocolate in Russian in the first quarter of 2024 alone which is six times more than forecasted.

Advertisement:

A Russian affiliate and its employees also remain connected to the rest of Mondelez.

Reuters reported that the Russian affiliate of Mondelez still used the company's enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, a central planning tool. The source added that Russian employees who worked for the Russian business still attend work meetings with the employees from other regions.

Despite the accounting being classified, the Kyiv School of Economy (KSE) estimated that the income of Mondelez in Russia in 2023 was about US$1.4. billion, and the taxes paid to the Kremlin were valued at US$62 million.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: businessRussiasanctions
Advertisement:

Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv

Ukraine calls Mali's severance of diplomatic relations "short-sighted"

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun takes silver medal at 2024 Olympics

MEPs want to kick Hungary out of Schengen area after Budapest eased entry for Russians

Ukrainian forces destroy Su-34 and ammunition depot at Russian airfield of Morozovsk – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Public support for reception of refugees from Ukraine in Latvia has significantly decreased

All News
business
Managers of Ukrainian furniture firm suspected of supplying products to Russia worth millions of euros
Ukrainians have registered nearly 8,000 companies and over 50,000 individual businesses in Poland since 2022
H&M starts liquidation process of its Russian branch
RECENT NEWS
23:59
Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv
23:52
Russians used ballistic missiles to attack Kyiv: no damage reported
22:28
Russia asked US to convince Ukraine not to attack it on Russia's Navy Day – media – photo
22:18
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are already on outskirts of Toretsk
21:17
Children will be forcibly evacuated from part of Donetsk Oblast
20:58
Two people brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory from occupied Luhansk Oblast
20:28
Three people injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
20:10
Dry port will be built in Vinnytsia for US$15 million
19:38
It's important for commanders to have direct contact with line of contact – Zelenskyy – video
18:59
"I miss you all": Limp Bizkit's lead singer sends message to his Russian fans
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: