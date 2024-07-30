Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan: I've dreamed of 5 Olympic medals symbolising 5 Olympic rings

Olha Kharlan, the recently awarded bronze medallist at the Olympic Games in Paris. Stock photo: Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine

Olha Kharlan, the recently awarded bronze medallist at the Olympic Games in Paris, spoke with Champion correspondent Oleksandr Hlyvynskyi about her dream.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Quote: "Yes, I now have five Olympic medals, I’ve dreamed of them as a symbol of five Olympic rings. But there will still be a team tournament, and I want to give it my all. "

The team sabre contests will take place on 3 August. In addition to Kharlan, Alina Komashchuk, Olena Kravatska, and Yuliia Bakastova will fence for the Ukrainian team. The Ukrainian women are among the tournament's favourites.

Olha Kharlan became the second Ukrainian athlete after swimmer Yana Klochkova to win five Olympic medals. Kharlan is also the first Ukrainian athlete to win medals in four different Olympic Games.

