All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan: I've dreamed of 5 Olympic medals symbolising 5 Olympic rings

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 30 July 2024, 14:14
Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan: I've dreamed of 5 Olympic medals symbolising 5 Olympic rings
Olha Kharlan, the recently awarded bronze medallist at the Olympic Games in Paris. Stock photo: Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine

Olha Kharlan, the recently awarded bronze medallist at the Olympic Games in Paris, spoke with Champion correspondent Oleksandr Hlyvynskyi about her dream.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Quote: "Yes, I now have five Olympic medals, I’ve dreamed of them as a symbol of five Olympic rings. But there will still be a team tournament, and I want to give it my all. "

Advertisement:

The team sabre contests will take place on 3 August. In addition to Kharlan, Alina Komashchuk, Olena Kravatska, and Yuliia Bakastova will fence for the Ukrainian team. The Ukrainian women are among the tournament's favourites.

Olha Kharlan became the second Ukrainian athlete after swimmer Yana Klochkova to win five Olympic medals. Kharlan is also the first Ukrainian athlete to win medals in four different Olympic Games.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: sport
Advertisement:

Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv

Ukraine calls Mali's severance of diplomatic relations "short-sighted"

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun takes silver medal at 2024 Olympics

MEPs want to kick Hungary out of Schengen area after Budapest eased entry for Russians

Ukrainian forces destroy Su-34 and ammunition depot at Russian airfield of Morozovsk – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Public support for reception of refugees from Ukraine in Latvia has significantly decreased

All News
sport
13 Ukrainian athletes to perform on fourth Olympic Day
"Ukraine, this is for you": fencer Olha Kharlan in tears after winning Olympic bronze – videos
Fencer Olha Kharlan wins Ukraine's first medal at Paris Olympics
RECENT NEWS
23:59
Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv
23:52
Russians used ballistic missiles to attack Kyiv: no damage reported
22:28
Russia asked US to convince Ukraine not to attack it on Russia's Navy Day – media – photo
22:18
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are already on outskirts of Toretsk
21:17
Children will be forcibly evacuated from part of Donetsk Oblast
20:58
Two people brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory from occupied Luhansk Oblast
20:28
Three people injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
20:10
Dry port will be built in Vinnytsia for US$15 million
19:38
It's important for commanders to have direct contact with line of contact – Zelenskyy – video
18:59
"I miss you all": Limp Bizkit's lead singer sends message to his Russian fans
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: