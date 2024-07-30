Zelenskyy: Whole country working to protect energy facilities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that most Ukrainian regions have capacity to set up new energy-generating facilities.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote: "Regarding the energy sector – most of our regions have significant opportunities to create new energy-generating facilities. There are already loan and grant programs and different forms of support from our partners; most areas can find ways to provide their residents with more energy.

Advertisement:

The whole country has been working to protect energy facilities, and all of the deadlines for [the launch of] specific facilities that have been announced must be met. This will also affect certain personnel decisions."

Details: During his visit to the region of Volyn, Ukraine's northwest, President Zelenskyy discussed with local authorities the ways to create more economic and infrastructure opportunities in the region. He said that the region has great potential that has not yet been tapped, such as border transit and regional development.

Support UP or become our patron!