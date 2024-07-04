Russia loses another 1,200 soldiers and 65 artillery systems
Thursday, 4 July 2024, 07:22
Russian forces have lost 1,200 soldiers killed and wounded, 65 artillery systems and 17 armoured combat vehicles over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 547,470 (+1 200) осіб;
- 8,132 (+9) tanks;
- 15,600 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;
- 14,777 (+65) artillery systems;
- 1,115 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 878 (+2) air defence systems;
- 360 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 11,694 (+26) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,342 (+6) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 19,923 (+73) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,468 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.
