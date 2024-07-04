Russian drone attacks civilian in Kherson Oblast

Antonivka on the DeepState map. A screenshot

The Russian forces have attacked a resident of the village of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast. The man who was injured in the attack was hospitalised.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: A 56-year-old man who was outside came under fire.

Advertisement:

He was taken to hospital with a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his legs.

He is receiving the necessary medical treatment.

