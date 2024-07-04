All Sections
Russian drones and MLRS attack Novohrodivka and Ukrainsk, injuring 5 kids – photo

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 4 July 2024, 20:08
Russian drones and MLRS attack Novohrodivka and Ukrainsk, injuring 5 kids – photo
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces deployed various weapons to strike the cities of Novohrodivka and Ukrainsk in Donetsk Oblast on the afternoon of 4 July, injuring 10 civilians, five of them kids.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Facebook

Details: Russian forces deployed an FPV drone to bomb a two-storey residential building in Novohrodivka at 16:30 (Kyiv time), injuring a married couple.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on 4 July
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

An hour or so later, the Russians deployed Uragan (Hurricane) multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to attack Novohrodivka again, injuring five young men (three aged 17, one aged 18, and another one aged 20) and two 14-year-old girls.

The Russians also deployed an MLRS to attack the city of Ukrainsk, injuring a 75-year-old woman.

Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office said that all civilians who sustained injuries have received medical treatment. The exact number of casualties has yet to be confirmed.

Several apartment blocks, garages, administrative buildings, and cafes were damaged in Novohrodivka and Ukrainsk as a result of Russian attacks.

