Russian attack on Chornomorsk: 1 civilian killed, 7 injured

Russian occupation forces struck civilian port infrastructure in the city of Chornomorsk in Odesa Oblast, killing one civilian and injuring another seven.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Defence Forces of the South, on Facebook

Quote from Kiper: "Enemy forces deployed missiles to strike the Odesa district, hitting civilian port infrastructure. One civilian was killed and another seven injured in the missile attack."

Details: Kiper also said that port infrastructure, including several administrative buildings, was damaged.

Pletenchuk said that Chornomorsk was hit in the Russian attack. "Today, Russia once again struck civilian port infrastructure," he wrote.

