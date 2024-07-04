All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian attack on Chornomorsk: 1 civilian killed, 7 injured

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 4 July 2024, 20:30
Russian attack on Chornomorsk: 1 civilian killed, 7 injured
Stock photo

Russian occupation forces struck civilian port infrastructure in the city of Chornomorsk in Odesa Oblast, killing one civilian and injuring another seven.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Defence Forces of the South, on Facebook

Quote from Kiper: "Enemy forces deployed missiles to strike the Odesa district, hitting civilian port infrastructure. One civilian was killed and another seven injured in the missile attack."

Advertisement:

Details: Kiper also said that port infrastructure, including several administrative buildings, was damaged.

Pletenchuk said that Chornomorsk was hit in the Russian attack. "Today, Russia once again struck civilian port infrastructure," he wrote.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RussiaOdesa Oblast
Advertisement:

US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

All News
Russia
European Council President on Orbán’s visit to Russia: He has no EU mandate
Russian citizens will not be allowed in Czechia without biometric passport
Putin says he will not cease fire in Ukraine: peace through mediators and Ukrainian Parliament not good enough for him
RECENT NEWS
08:30
Russia reports drone attack: flights restricted at two airports
08:15
NATO summit draft resolution highlights irreversibility of Ukraine's accession – CNN
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:55
US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: