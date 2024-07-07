New UK Secretary for Defence announces military aid package for Ukraine in Odesa

John Healey, Secretary of State for the Defence of the UK, has promised to strengthen support for Ukraine during his visit to the city of Odesa less than 48 hours after his appointment to office.

Source: European Pravda with reference to a statement by the UK government

Details: Following the meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the negotiations with his Ukrainian counterpart, Rustem Umierov, Healey announced that the UK would provide Ukraine with a new support package that would include more artillery guns, a quarter of a million ammunition rounds and nearly 100 precision Brimstone missiles.

During the visit, which coincided with the annual Ukrainian Navy Day, Healey confirmed that the new government in Westminster would strengthen the UK's unwavering support for Ukraine.

Quote: "There may have been a change in government, but the UK is united for Ukraine.

As the new Defence Secretary, I will ensure that we reinvigorate Britain’s support by stepping up supplies of vital military aid. Our commitment to stand with the Ukrainian people is absolute, as is our resolve to confront Russian aggression and pursue Putin for his war crimes.

This government is steadfast in our commitment to continue supplying military assistance and will stand shoulder to shoulder with our Ukrainian friends for as long as it takes."

More details: The new military aid package will include:

A quarter of a million of 50 calibre ammunition

90 anti-armour Brimstone missiles

50 small military boats to support river and coastal operations

40 de-mining vehicles

10 AS-90 artillery guns

61 bulldozers to help build defensive positions

Support for previously gifted AS-90s, including 32 new barrels and critical spares which will help Ukraine fire another 60,000 155mm rounds

John Healey also instructed government officials to ensure that the military aid package pledged in April is accelerated and delivered in full to Ukraine within the next 100 days.

The UK announced in April this year the largest ever military aid package to Ukraine, including 400 vehicles, 1,600 strike and air defence missiles, including additional Storm Shadow long-range precision guided-missiles, four million rounds of ammunition and 60 boats, including off-shore raiding craft.

Background: The foreign and defence ministers of the new government of the Netherlands also paid their first foreign visits to Odesa on 7 July, a few days after being sworn in.

