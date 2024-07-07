Family hits mine in Kharkiv Oblast: at least 4 killed, including one child

A car after hitting a mine in Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

At least four members of a family travelling by car have been killed when they hit a Russian mine in Kharkiv Oblast. A child is among those who were killed.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Based on preliminary data from law enforcement officers, four people, including a child, were killed as a result of an enemy mine detonation.

The family was driving a car on a dirt road in a forest in Kharkiv district...

The relatives of the deceased said there could have been six people in the car: four adults and two children."

Details: The search for bodies and their identification are ongoing. Investigators and rescue workers are at the scene of the tragedy.

