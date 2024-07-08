Russia loses another 1,200 soldiers and 40 armoured combat vehicles over past day
Monday, 8 July 2024, 07:16
Russian forces have lost 1,200 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as 16 tanks and 40 armoured combat vehicles, over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 552,190 (+1,200) people;
- 8,171 (+16) tanks;
- 15,685 (+40) armoured combat vehicles;
- 14,966 (+29) artillery systems;
- 1,115 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 880 (+1) air defence systems;
- 361 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 11,893 (+31) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 2,353 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 20,150 (+47) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,503 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.