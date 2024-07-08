All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia loses another 1,200 soldiers and 40 armoured combat vehicles over past day

Iryna BalachukMonday, 8 July 2024, 07:16
Russia loses another 1,200 soldiers and 40 armoured combat vehicles over past day
Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Russian forces have lost 1,200 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as 16 tanks and 40 armoured combat vehicles, over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

Advertisement:
  • approximately 552,190 (+1,200) people;
  • 8,171 (+16) tanks;
  • 15,685 (+40) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 14,966 (+29) artillery systems;
  • 1,115 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 880 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 361 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 326 (+0) helicopters;
  • 11,893 (+31) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 2,353 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 20,150 (+47) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,503 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment. 

The information is being confirmed.

Subjects: Russia
Advertisement:

Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW

Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg

Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun

Ukraine could be invited to join NATO at any moment, says Deputy PM

Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus

Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian

All News
Russia
Fires at oil depots in Russia's Krasnodar Krai caused by Ukrainian drones – Ukrainska Pravda sources, video
Ukrainian Security Service drones destroy large ammunition storage point in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – UP sources, video
Russians spend two days putting out fire at oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai
RECENT NEWS
07:26
150 Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 13 July
06:10
Russian forces bomb and fire missiles on Sumy Oblast
04:00
Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW
00:50
Russian forces occupy Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
00:20
Explosions rock Dnipro
23:43
Russian attack on Budy, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 25, including 2 children
22:36
Russians kill married couple in Kherson Oblast
22:18
Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast
20:57
Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos
20:45
Girl loses arm as Russians attack Chornobaivka
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: