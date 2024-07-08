All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

​​Zelenskyy arrives in Warsaw

Mariya YemetsMonday, 8 July 2024, 11:56
​​Zelenskyy arrives in Warsaw
Stock Photo: Getty Images

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already arrived in the Polish capital and will soon meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. 

Source: RMF24 with reference to its sources, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: After 11:00 Kyiv time, journalists learned from sources that Zelenskyy had already arrived in Warsaw, shortly after the Ukrainian president's visit was indirectly confirmed by the Polish Foreign Ministry. 

Advertisement:

During the visit, he will first meet with Donald Tusk, and a joint press conference is expected at around 13:00 in Warsaw (14:00 Kyiv time). 

After that, he will meet with President Andrzej Duda. 

Zelenskyy is expected to thank the Polish leaders for their support of Ukraine and report on the situation at the front. They will also coordinate their positions ahead of the NATO summit in Washington. 

Advertisement:

The news article does not mention the planned signing of a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and Poland, but it is highly likely to take place today. 

The media reported that the signing of the agreement with Poland could take place on Zelenskyy's way to the United States. In recent comments to the media, the Polish foreign minister said that this should happen "in the coming days".

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW

Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg

Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun

Ukraine could be invited to join NATO at any moment, says Deputy PM

Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus

Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:26
150 Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 13 July
06:10
Russian forces bomb and fire missiles on Sumy Oblast
04:00
Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW
00:50
Russian forces occupy Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
00:20
Explosions rock Dnipro
23:43
Russian attack on Budy, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 25, including 2 children
22:36
Russians kill married couple in Kherson Oblast
22:18
Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast
20:57
Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos
20:45
Girl loses arm as Russians attack Chornobaivka
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: