​​Zelenskyy arrives in Warsaw

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already arrived in the Polish capital and will soon meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Source: RMF24 with reference to its sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: After 11:00 Kyiv time, journalists learned from sources that Zelenskyy had already arrived in Warsaw, shortly after the Ukrainian president's visit was indirectly confirmed by the Polish Foreign Ministry.

Advertisement:

During the visit, he will first meet with Donald Tusk, and a joint press conference is expected at around 13:00 in Warsaw (14:00 Kyiv time).

After that, he will meet with President Andrzej Duda.

Zelenskyy is expected to thank the Polish leaders for their support of Ukraine and report on the situation at the front. They will also coordinate their positions ahead of the NATO summit in Washington.

Advertisement:

The news article does not mention the planned signing of a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and Poland, but it is highly likely to take place today.

The media reported that the signing of the agreement with Poland could take place on Zelenskyy's way to the United States. In recent comments to the media, the Polish foreign minister said that this should happen "in the coming days".

Support UP or become our patron!