Wreckage fell on ADONIS medical centre in Kyiv, killing 5 doctors and 2 patients
Monday, 8 July 2024, 22:14
Seven people were killed as a result of damage caused by a missile wreckage hitting an ADONIS medical centre in the Dniprovskyi district of the city of Kyiv.
Source: ADONIS informed Interfax-Ukraine news agency
Details: The medical centre reported five doctors and two patients killed.
Meanwhile, a Russian missile strike damaged the building of the Isida private maternity hospital, which is located in the same building. It shattered windows, but there were no casualties.
Background:
