Wreckage fell on ADONIS medical centre in Kyiv, killing 5 doctors and 2 patients

A private medical centre in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv damaged by the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Seven people were killed as a result of damage caused by a missile wreckage hitting an ADONIS medical centre in the Dniprovskyi district of the city of Kyiv.

Source: ADONIS informed Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Details: The medical centre reported five doctors and two patients killed.

Meanwhile, a Russian missile strike damaged the building of the Isida private maternity hospital, which is located in the same building. It shattered windows, but there were no casualties.

Background:

