All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Wreckage fell on ADONIS medical centre in Kyiv, killing 5 doctors and 2 patients

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 8 July 2024, 22:14
Wreckage fell on ADONIS medical centre in Kyiv, killing 5 doctors and 2 patients
A private medical centre in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv damaged by the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Seven people were killed as a result of damage caused by a missile wreckage hitting an ADONIS medical centre in the Dniprovskyi district of the city of Kyiv.

Source: ADONIS informed Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Details: The medical centre reported five doctors and two patients killed.

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, a Russian missile strike damaged the building of the Isida private maternity hospital, which is located in the same building. It shattered windows, but there were no casualties.

Background:

Wreckage of downed Russian air targets fell on a medical centre in the Dniprovskyi district in Kyiv, damaging the building and killing seven civilians. The photo shows that the Isida private maternity hospital has been damaged.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: missile strike
Advertisement:

Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW

Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg

Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun

Ukraine could be invited to join NATO at any moment, says Deputy PM

Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus

Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian

All News
missile strike
Rescue operation at Okhmatdyt hospital will continue through night – photo
Death toll in Kyiv rises to 27 – Kyiv City Military Administration
Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers seeks place to relocate staff and patients of Okhmatdyt hospital
RECENT NEWS
07:26
150 Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 13 July
06:10
Russian forces bomb and fire missiles on Sumy Oblast
04:00
Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW
00:50
Russian forces occupy Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
00:20
Explosions rock Dnipro
23:43
Russian attack on Budy, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 25, including 2 children
22:36
Russians kill married couple in Kherson Oblast
22:18
Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast
20:57
Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos
20:45
Girl loses arm as Russians attack Chornobaivka
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: