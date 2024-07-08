Debris falls on medical centre on Kyiv's left bank, 7 people killed

Debris from downed Russian air targets has fallen on a medical centre in the Dniprovskyi district in Kyiv, damaging the building and killing seven civilians. The photo shows that the Isida private maternity hospital has been damaged.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko; Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration; the State Emergency Service on Telegram; Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) on Telegram

Quote from Klitschko: "Debris fell on a medical centre in the Dniprovskyi district. Early reports say two people were killed. There are also injured people. The building is damaged. Emergency services are on their way to the scene."

Details: Serhii Popko said four people had been killed and three injured in the Dniprovskyi district.

"The rubble is being cleared, and people are being searched for," Popko concluded.

The State Emergency Service stated that this occurred during a repeat attack on the city. Four people are known to have been killed and three injured.

Update: The PGO reported that seven people are known to have been killed and three injured in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district as of 14:00.

Background:

On the morning of 8 July, Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia had scrambled Tu-95 bombers from the Olenya airfield.

Later, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that the Russians had launched missiles and guided aerial bombs on Ukraine, causing an air-raid warning to be issued across the country. Explosions rocked Kyiv and a number of other cities.

Following the missile strike on Kyiv, wreckage was seen falling in the capital’s Solomianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiivskyi districts.

Ten people were killed and 35 injured in the Russian missile strike on Kyiv, and there may be people under the rubble of the Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital and a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

