All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian authorities recommend residents of Belgorod take children out of region because of attacks – photos

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 9 July 2024, 01:43
Russian authorities recommend residents of Belgorod take children out of region because of attacks – photos
The scene of the strike in Belgorod. Photo: social media

Several explosions occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod on the night of 8-9 July.

Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast, on Telegram; RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet; Astra, a Russian Telegram channel

Details: The Russian authorities claimed that several houses had been damaged in Belgorod.

Advertisement:

Ambulances are parked all over the city.

Автомобіль швидкої допомоги у Бєлгороді, фото з соцмереж
Ambulance car in Belgorod.
Photo: Astra

There were also reports of Russian air defence systems supposedly repelling an air attack over Shebekino in Belgorod Oblast.

Місце влучання у Бєлгороді, фото Astra
The scene of the strike in Belgorod. 
Photo: Astra

Gladkov, who arrived at the scene of the strike in Belgorod, said during a conversation with local residents that the situation with attacks was not improving and called for children to be sent to summer camps.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiawar
Advertisement:

Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW

Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg

Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun

Ukraine could be invited to join NATO at any moment, says Deputy PM

Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus

Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian

All News
Russia
Ukrainian attacks on Russian supply routes slowed down Russian troops in Kharkiv Oblast – WP
Russians attack Pokrovsk front more than 50 times over past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff 
Russia loses another 1,200 soldiers and 40 armoured combat vehicles over past day
RECENT NEWS
07:26
150 Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 13 July
06:10
Russian forces bomb and fire missiles on Sumy Oblast
04:00
Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW
00:50
Russian forces occupy Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
00:20
Explosions rock Dnipro
23:43
Russian attack on Budy, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 25, including 2 children
22:36
Russians kill married couple in Kherson Oblast
22:18
Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast
20:57
Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos
20:45
Girl loses arm as Russians attack Chornobaivka
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: