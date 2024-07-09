Russian authorities recommend residents of Belgorod take children out of region because of attacks – photos
Tuesday, 9 July 2024, 01:43
Several explosions occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod on the night of 8-9 July.
Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast, on Telegram; RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet; Astra, a Russian Telegram channel
Details: The Russian authorities claimed that several houses had been damaged in Belgorod.
Advertisement:
Ambulances are parked all over the city.
There were also reports of Russian air defence systems supposedly repelling an air attack over Shebekino in Belgorod Oblast.
Gladkov, who arrived at the scene of the strike in Belgorod, said during a conversation with local residents that the situation with attacks was not improving and called for children to be sent to summer camps.
Advertisement:
Support UP or become our patron!