Russian authorities recommend residents of Belgorod take children out of region because of attacks – photos

The scene of the strike in Belgorod. Photo: social media

Several explosions occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod on the night of 8-9 July.

Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast, on Telegram; RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet; Astra, a Russian Telegram channel

Details: The Russian authorities claimed that several houses had been damaged in Belgorod.

Ambulances are parked all over the city.

Ambulance car in Belgorod. Photo: Astra

There were also reports of Russian air defence systems supposedly repelling an air attack over Shebekino in Belgorod Oblast.

The scene of the strike in Belgorod. Photo: Astra

Gladkov, who arrived at the scene of the strike in Belgorod, said during a conversation with local residents that the situation with attacks was not improving and called for children to be sent to summer camps.

