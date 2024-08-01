All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia agrees to release WSJ journalist as part of major prisoner swap with Western countries

Thursday, 1 August 2024, 08:56
Russia agrees to release WSJ journalist as part of major prisoner swap with Western countries
Evan Gershkovich, a journalist for The Wall Street Journal. Stock photo: Twitter

Evan Gershkovich, a journalist for The Wall Street Journal, may return to the United States on Thursday after being released as part of a major prisoner swap between Russia and several Western countries.

Source: Fox News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The TV channel's host said on air that such information came from The Wall Street Journal, and Fox News journalists are now working to get more information. 

Advertisement:

In recent days, the media have noticed signs of a potential large prisoner swap between several Western countries and Russia and Belarus. In particular, it has been reported that the United States, Germany, Slovenia and the United Kingdom are involved in this potential swap.

In particular, Paul Whelan, a former US Marine, and Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Russian dissident, imprisoned in Russia, disappeared from sight on Wednesday, their lawyers said.

The trial of a pair of spies from Russia has ended in Slovenia, with media reports that they are being taken for an exchange.

Advertisement:

Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has decided to pardon German citizen Rico Krieger, who was sentenced to death for supposedly working for the "Ukrainian special services". The reasons for this step were not reported, but Krieger's pardon is also linked to the prisoner swap.

TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet, reported that information about Russians Alexander Vinnik, Vladislav Klyushin, Vadim Konoshchenko, and Maxim Marchenko had disappeared from the public electronic database of the US Federal Bureau of Prisons, which allows the establishment of prisoners' places of detention. 

Moscow has also previously made it clear that it wants to secure the exchange of Vadim Krasikov, who was sentenced to life in prison in Germany for the murder of a former Chechen commander.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RussiaUSAexchange
Advertisement:

Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv

Ukraine calls Mali's severance of diplomatic relations "short-sighted"

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun takes silver medal at 2024 Olympics

MEPs want to kick Hungary out of Schengen area after Budapest eased entry for Russians

Ukrainian forces destroy Su-34 and ammunition depot at Russian airfield of Morozovsk – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Public support for reception of refugees from Ukraine in Latvia has significantly decreased

All News
Russia
EU considers ban on fish imports from Russia, potentially impacting Germany
Russia losses another 1,370 soldiers and 42 armoured combat vehicles
Putin strengthens justification for Iranian aggression against Israel – ISW
RECENT NEWS
23:59
Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv
23:52
Russians used ballistic missiles to attack Kyiv: no damage reported
22:28
Russia asked US to convince Ukraine not to attack it on Russia's Navy Day – media – photo
22:18
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are already on outskirts of Toretsk
21:17
Children will be forcibly evacuated from part of Donetsk Oblast
20:58
Two people brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory from occupied Luhansk Oblast
20:28
Three people injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
20:10
Dry port will be built in Vinnytsia for US$15 million
19:38
It's important for commanders to have direct contact with line of contact – Zelenskyy – video
18:59
"I miss you all": Limp Bizkit's lead singer sends message to his Russian fans
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: