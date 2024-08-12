Ukraine completes largest construction project since declaration of its independence – State Agency for Reconstruction

Ukraine has completed the construction of the Inhulets-Pivdenne Reservoir water pipeline, which supplies water to Kryvyi Rih and the Kryvyi Rih district. The project has been described as the largest infrastructure project since the declaration of Ukraine's independence (24 August 1991).

Source: the press service of the State Agency for Reconstruction

Details: As reported, the water pipeline is operating at full capacity.

"This is the largest project implemented by the Reconstruction Agency, as well as the largest infrastructure project since Ukraine's independence," said Roman Komendant, the acting head of the Agency.

The agency said that the water pipeline was built from scratch in a record 11 months. More than one and a half million people were left without water supply after the Russians blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam, affecting 15 hromadas in Kryvyi Rih [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Four pipelines with diameters of 1,200 and 1,000 mm pump 400,000 cubic metres of water per day into the Pivdenne Reservoir. Kryvbasvodokanal, Ukraine's water and wastewater services provider in this region, then carries out treatment and provides water supply to consumers.

Background:

The Ukrainian government has allocated UAH 258 million (USD 6.2 million) to implement measures related to the Dnipro-Inhulets water supply.

