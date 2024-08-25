All Sections
Ukrainian high jumper Doroshchuk wins bronze at his Diamond League debut

Ruslan TravkinSunday, 25 August 2024, 18:20
Ukrainian high jumper Doroshchuk wins bronze at his Diamond League debut
Oleh Doroshchuk. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian high jumper Oleh Doroshchuk has won third place at the Silesia Diamond League competition in the Polish city of Chorzów.

This was the 23-year-old Ukrainian’s debut at Diamond League level. Oleh managed to reach a height of 2.29 metres.

Italian Gianmarco Tamberi won with 2.31 metres. Jamaican Romaine Beckford took second place with the same result of 2.29 metres at the first attempt that Doroshchuk achieved on his second attempt.

British Olympic champion Hamish Kerr was eliminated after failing to reach 2.22 metres on his third attempt.

Background: Ukrainian Mykhailo Kokhan won a silver medal in the hammer throw at the same stage of the Diamond League.

